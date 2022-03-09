Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NorthWestern were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

