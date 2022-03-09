Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

