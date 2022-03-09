Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 2,450 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

