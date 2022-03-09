Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

