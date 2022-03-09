Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 909.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

