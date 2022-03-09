Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

NYSE NOV opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 1.98.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

