Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $93.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.21.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

