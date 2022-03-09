Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNTY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Century Casinos stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 160,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,042. The stock has a market cap of $334.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth about $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

