Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 99 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 99 ($1.30).

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 94 ($1.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

LON CNA opened at GBX 74.82 ($0.98) on Friday. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.71.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

