Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.