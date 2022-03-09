Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $176.51

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $176.51 and last traded at $177.62, with a volume of 11805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.41.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.91.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
