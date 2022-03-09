Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $176.51

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $176.51 and last traded at $177.62, with a volume of 11805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.03 and a 200-day moving average of $192.03.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

