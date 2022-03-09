CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robust demand and rising prices of used cars are driving CarMax’s sales and earnings. CarMax’s omni-channel strategy, with seamless integration of a world-class in-store experience and an online experience gives the auto retailer the largest addressable market in the used car industry. Solid execution and success of its new online instant appraisal offer bode well. The acquisition of Edmunds has solidified further CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. However, CarMax has been bearing the brunt of high SG&A costs, which are denting the firm’s margins. Increased investments for store expansion and development of technology platforms are increasing capex requirements. Stretched balance sheet and prospects for softer CAF income are other headwinds. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.09.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $99.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. CarMax has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth $32,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

