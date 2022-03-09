Carlton L. Highsmith Sells 5,362 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 7,808,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,323,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

