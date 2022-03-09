Carlson Capital Management Sells 2,398 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carlson Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,517,300 shares of company stock worth $121,339,113. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,793,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The firm has a market cap of $360.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.78.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

