Carlson Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carlson Capital Management increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,131. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

