Carlson Capital Management Has $25.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $25,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,826,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,567. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.