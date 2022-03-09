CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareMax updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,891. CareMax has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMAX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMAX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at $741,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareMax by 444.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

