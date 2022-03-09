Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 4014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

Specifically, insider Kirk Somers sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $496,442.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 75,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.45 per share, with a total value of $5,058,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,379 over the last ninety days. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $74.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. Cardlytics’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cardlytics by 31.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 34,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardlytics by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,529,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $194,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

