Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after purchasing an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

