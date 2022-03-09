Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 338 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CRH were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CRH by 47.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.79. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.22.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.