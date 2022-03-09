Captrust Financial Advisors Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

