Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 245.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $75.80 and a one year high of $88.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

