Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 284.6% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJ opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68.

