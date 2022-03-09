Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 181.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 151,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 117.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 156,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.21.

About Caesars Entertainment (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.