Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 132.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $218,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 31,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91.

