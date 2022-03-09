Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 659 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 1,318.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Upstart were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $168,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $32,085,708. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $209.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.