Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Lowered by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $121.21 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.