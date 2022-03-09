Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lowered by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 327.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Capital One Financial by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,611,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,214,000 after purchasing an additional 338,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,873. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

