Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 199 ($2.61).

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 168.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

