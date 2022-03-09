CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year.

DBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Shares of TSE DBM opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of C$666.68 million and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$10.83.

CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

