Canandaigua National Corp Purchases New Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.23 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

