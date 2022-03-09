Canandaigua National Corp Invests $212,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 84.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth $4,592,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

MKSI stock opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.