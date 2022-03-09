Canandaigua National Corp Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after buying an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,205,000 after purchasing an additional 94,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.94.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $271.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.25. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

