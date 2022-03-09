Canandaigua National Corp Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.36.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

