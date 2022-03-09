Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.82 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $14.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.54.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$168.75.

CM opened at C$156.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$150.95. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$122.36 and a one year high of C$167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82.

In related news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 27,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.85, for a total transaction of C$4,067,598.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at C$637,182.15. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.98, for a total transaction of C$397,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$386,957.32. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,464 shares of company stock worth $11,155,629.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

