Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $164.83 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.47. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $96.98 and a 52 week high of $132.48.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are going to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.83%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

