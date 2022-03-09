Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Update

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Canada Goose by 48.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Canada Goose by 25.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,946. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

