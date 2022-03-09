Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $34.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.44 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 240.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 32,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

