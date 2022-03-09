Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $30,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average is $98.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

