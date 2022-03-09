Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $281,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.60.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

