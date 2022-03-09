Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

