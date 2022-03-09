Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Calton & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,838,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,917,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSK opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.71%.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

