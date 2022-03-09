Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 237 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,068,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,817,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 562,660 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,292,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,802,000 after buying an additional 188,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,546,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,052,000 after buying an additional 241,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

