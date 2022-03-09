Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd Sells 5,225 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

NYSE CPE opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

