California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 131.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 68,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

NBR opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.04. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

