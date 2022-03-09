California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,548,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $680,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock valued at $55,504,494. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

