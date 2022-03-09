California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 439 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.63. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $612.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

