California State Teachers Retirement System Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,113 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 844,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 511,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 224,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 34,206 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NTB opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

