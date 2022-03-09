California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tucows were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tucows by 102,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tucows during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tucows by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tucows by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tucows alerts:

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $687.74 million, a P/E ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.