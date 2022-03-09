Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

