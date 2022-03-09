Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
